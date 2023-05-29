JUST IN: Tinubu removes fuel subsidy, promises better economic policies

President Bola Tinubu has announced a total removal of fuel subsidy, promising that the funds would be rechannel to other sectors especially education and health where funds were urgently needed in the country.

Tinubu said that sustaining payment of subsidy on fuel, as done by the former President, Muhammad Buhari’s administration, was no longer necessary considering it’s impact on the country funds.

He noted that the country needs to progress and removal of subsidy remain one of the key decision that his administration must quickly make address many challenges confronting the country.

Stressing that he was aware of the increment in goods and services that the policy may attract, the president stated that the funds previously used for fuel subsidy payment would be allocated to other sectors that can help the country build a strong workforce and boost the economy immediately.

The president, who announced the total removal on Monday during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, promised that his administration would introduce policies and programmes that could restore Nigeria’s pride in all sectors where it has better advantages.

“Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tinubu disclosed that he would review complaints raised by business operators on multiple taxation paid to the government.

The president stressed that the review would to ensure a boost of the economy and attract investors and Foreign Direct Investment to the country.

According to him, the administration will be targeting a Gross Domestic Profit of not less than 6 percent growth.

On Agriculture, he said, “Rural incomes shall be secured by commodity exchange boards guaranteeing minimal prices for certain crops and animal products. A nationwide programme for storage and other facilities to reduce spoilage and waste will be undertaken.

“Agricultural hubs will be created throughout the nation to increase production and engage in value-added processing. The livestock sector will be introduced to best modern practices and steps taken to minimize the perennial conflict over land and water resources in this sector.

“Through these actions, food shall be made more abundant yet less costly. Farmers shall earn more while the average Nigerian pays less.”

