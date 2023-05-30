Just in: Tinubu removes DSS from EFCC office, disrupting operation

President Bola Tinubu has order the Department of State Security (DSS) to immediately vacate the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos, where its personnel had laid siege, denying the anti-graft agency officials access to their offices.

Tinubu, who condemned the actions of the DSS, said that if there were issues between the two important agencies of government before, they would be resolved amicably.

The president’s order was contained in a statement released by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, after reports filtered in that DSS officials barricaded the EFCC’s office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, on Tuesday with armored personnel carriers.

According to the statement, “President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their workplace, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably”, the statement added.

