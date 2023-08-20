JUST IN: Tinubu redeploys Oyetola, Tunji-Ojo, Alkali ahead ministerial inauguration

Barely 24 hours to the inauguration of the 45 minister designates, President Bola Tinubu has redeployed the Osun State former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the Ministry of Transportation to head the new Ministry, Marine and Blue Economy.

Also to prevent any vacuum in leadership, Tinubu has moved Sa’idu Alkali to the Ministry of Transportation while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has been moved to the Ministry of Interior, to

ensure effective operations of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The president also approved the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Tinubu’s approval was made public through a statement released on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The president ordered that Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, to remove bottlenecks that could arise after their inauguration.

Following the development, Heineken Lokpobiri would now be addressed as the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources while Ekperipe Ekpo would serve as Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

According to the statement, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President”.

