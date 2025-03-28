JUST IN: Tinubu promises socio-economic devt, others amid 73rd birthday celebration

President Bola Tinubu has promised to intensify work on sustaining the democratic gains recorded by the administration since assuming office, foster economic recovery, and promote national cohesion through policies and programs that ensure desired socio-economic development are achieved.

Tinubu said that the new age and office required that he does not slow down, rather keep working to fulfill the promises made to Nigerians while vying for the country’s president seat.

The president stated this on Friday after joining other Muslim faithful at the National Mosque in Abuja to observe Jumaah and a special prayer session for the nation as well as mark his 73rd birthday.

On arrival at the National Mosque, the President was received by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Deputy Senate President, Sulaiman Barau, Senator Soliu Mustapha, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari,Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, leadership of the All Progressives Congress party amongst many other Prominent Nigerian Muslim leaders.

Addressing newsmen after leaving the mosque, he pledged to introduce policies and programs that would aid Nigeria’s stability, maintain peace and strengthen the administration’s zero tolerance for insecurity.

He said: “I feel good and happy that I will be celebrating 73rd birthday. I give thanks to Almighty Allah that has protected us so far and has continued to answer our prayers. That is key and important for all of us. I mean the prayers for our country to become stabilize and keep in peace and safeguard our people always.

“The reward for all of this is hard work. you work harder and pray harder. And that is the inspiration that I got from all of this. The inspiration that I got from all of this is that at this age, we are in it”.

Tinubu, meanwhile, encouraged citizens to remain steadfast in believing in Nigeria’s destiny as a beacon of hope in Africa, just as he expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and goodwill as his administration works tirelessly to advance economic reforms, strengthen national security, and expand opportunities for all citizens.

“I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation. As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria. I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives,” he added.

Earlier, the mosque cleric, Abdulkadir Sholagberu, thanked Tinubu for the several donations and assistance given to Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting period.

Sholagberu said that “Muslims across Nigeria have been praying for the President to suceed in tackling all the challenges facing the country whilst they also uphold him in prayers of long life and good health.”

The Immam cited from the hadith of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) saying “the Prophet encourages Muslims to share with the less privilege most importantly during Ramadan thereby accruing rewards that transcends beyond the present world to the hereafter.”

Sholagberu urged Muslim faithful to continue with the essential prayers of Tarawih and Ta’ajud while also helping the less privilege and supporting the needy beyond the Ramadan fasting period.

He said; “Let me thank the President for several donations of gifts and offerings for Muslim ummah across the country, several of these gifts have been distributed to Nigerians during this fasting period across the country through the office of the First Lady,we thank you.

“Prophet Mohammed S.AW said in his sunnah that whosoever gives anything to a fasting Muslim has his or her reward and it will transcend beyond to the hereafter.

“Muslims in the country have been praying for the country and they have been praying that may Almighty Allah give you long life good health, strength and you will continue to control all the challenges and to find solution to challenges facing millions of Nigerians across the country.”

“Let us continue in all ibadah the Tarawih and Ta’ajud,helping the less privilege and coming to the aid of the needy and coming to the aid of those who do not have. Mr President Allah is with you and you will succeed” the Immam added.

President Tinubu’s 73rd Birthday occasion falls on 29th of March and coincides with the holy month of Ramadan.

The 73rd milestone also comes two months before the President administration’s second anniversary.