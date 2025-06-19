Just In: Tinubu promises new policy framework for food sovereignty, others

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to introduce two policy frameworks that will assist the country achieve food sovereignty and ensure youths acquire required skills to compete globally as well as address the country’s challenges.

Tinubu, who gave an hint into the new policies to be unveiled before the end of the year, stressed that the comprehensive policy frameworks would be the catalyst that would address the challenges in ensuring food security and equipping the youths with the required skills.

He explained that the framework on food security is targeted at ensuring Nigeria achieve food sovereignty, improved living standards, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly built 300-bed hospital in Millennium City, now named the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, the president emphasized the urgency of addressing national food security and economic independence through policy reform.

According to him, the federal government is working towards “a new policy framework that will guarantee food sovereignty, boost local production, and insulate Nigerians from the global shocks affecting food prices and availability.”

Tinubu noted that food security is not just an economic issue but a matter of national survival, while stating that, “Our goal is to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry. We are working to create a country that feeds itself, empowers its farmers, and drives agricultural innovation.”

He made the commitment on Thursday during a working visit to Kaduna State, which was monitored by The Guild, where he commissioned key projects executed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

Furthermore, President Tinubu commended Governor Sani for aligning with these national priorities through people-centered initiatives and infrastructural development.