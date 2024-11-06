JUST IN: Tinubu suspends FEC over Lagbaja’s death

President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled the Federal Executive Council Meeting following the death of the late Army Chief of Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Aside from this, the president ordered that the country’s flag should be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days.

These were part of the seven-day mourning period declared on Wednesday by the president to honor the memory of the departed army general.

The Special Adviser on Information to the President, Bayo Adenuga, disclosed this in a statement shared through his social media handle.

According to the statement, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has ordered rescheduling the Federal Executive Council meeting till another date to be announced”

“Initially scheduled for today, the council meeting was postponed in honor of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night. General Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024”

“President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honor of the departed general. Earlier today, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces. He wished Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honored his significant contributions to the nation”.