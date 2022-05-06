JUST IN: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, others align on Southwest presidential candidacy ahead APC primary

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary expected to hold May 30th, leaders of the party and presidential aspirants from Southwest have converged in Lagos State to discuss chances of the region and align together in other for the region to produce APC candidate for next year’s election in the country.

Some of the aspirants that were said to have assembled in Marina, Lagos Government House were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi .

Also present at the meeting were Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, APC national secretary and Osun former deputy governor, Dr. Iyiola Omisore.

Also, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the APC first national chairman and Osun former governor, Bisi Akande, and his Ogun counterpart, Olusegun Osoba were also attending the meeting on Friday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Ogun former governor, Gbenga Daniel, and others.

Addressing pressmen after the meeting, Akande said that the South West presidential aspirants of the party , governors and other leaders are united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting with presidential aspirants from the zone on Friday night in Lagos, Akande, however,

He urged party stalwarts and aspirants vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari not to abuse others, rather talk to the public with absolute decorum.

According to him, the South west APC leaders are united and will work to ensure that the 2023 presidency comes to the region rather than go elsewhere.

“We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South-West. We had a fruitful discussion. We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united,” Akande added.

