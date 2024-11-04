JUST IN: Tinubu orders minors’ release after public outcry

Concerned by the welfare of young hunger protesters arraigned by the Nigerian Police, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of minors linked to the demonstration from the law enforcement agency’s custody.

Tinubu’s ordered came hours after the Borno Police Command, on Monday, dragged some demonstrators, under the #EndBadGovernance protest, before a High Court sitting in Maiduguri, the state capital, over their alleged involvement in the demonstration that snowballed into looting in the state.

The president’s directive came barely 24 hours after the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project requested that the President direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to ensure release of all the protesters.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this to State House correspondents during an emergency briefing at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Idris said, “The President has ordered the immediate release of all the minors who have been arrested by the Nigeria Police without prejudice to whatever legal processes they are undergoing. He has directed that they be released immediately.

“Secondly, the President has also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately attend to the welfare of these minors, and to ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country.

“Thirdly, the President has directed that an administrative committee will be set up immediately, to be headed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, to examine all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, treatment, and finally, the release of these young minors.

“Fourthly, the President has also directed that all law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and the legal processes will be investigated, and if any infractions are found to have been committed by any official of Government, whether from a law enforcement agency or another appropriate authority, disciplinary action will be taken against him or her.”

