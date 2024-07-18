JUST IN: Tinubu okays N70,000 minimum wage for workers

28.2 C
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Google

After several minutes of discussion with labour union leaders, President Bola Tinubu has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for Nigerian workers, to cushion effect of the current economic challenges.

Tinubu further promised to review the national minimum wage law every three years as against the style adopted by previous administrations.

The Minister of Information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to Idris, the president made the announcement at the ongoing meeting with leaders of the organised labour.

Joe Ajaero, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Usifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are at the meeting alongside some members of their unions.

Before the meeting, labour leaders had insisted on N250,000 minimum wage.

MORE DETAILS SOON

JUST IN: JAMB fixes admission scores, other criteria for 2024 session

