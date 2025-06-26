26.9 C
Lagos
Thursday, June 26, 2025
spot_img
Business

JUST IN: Tinubu okays four bills restructuring tax administration, others

0
8

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law four major tax reform bills designed to overhaul the country’s tax administration and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

The four bills that have become law, following the President’s assent were the Nigeria Tax Reform (Ease of Doing Business) Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

Tinubu signed the bills into law on Thursday at the Villa in Abuja, marking the end of 10 months of arguments between financial experts, lawmakers and Nigerians over the tax reforms the Tinubu-led administration proposed for the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON  

Previous article
PDP trustees dismiss reports on NEC meeting cancellation
Next article
13 passengers drown in Niger Rep. boat mishap

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.