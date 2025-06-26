JUST IN: Tinubu okays four bills restructuring tax administration, others

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law four major tax reform bills designed to overhaul the country’s tax administration and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

The four bills that have become law, following the President’s assent were the Nigeria Tax Reform (Ease of Doing Business) Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

Tinubu signed the bills into law on Thursday at the Villa in Abuja, marking the end of 10 months of arguments between financial experts, lawmakers and Nigerians over the tax reforms the Tinubu-led administration proposed for the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON