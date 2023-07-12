JUST IN: Tinubu not appointing Muri-Okunola as Principal Secretary- Presidency

In fulfillment of his campaign promises to drastically reduce Federal Government expenses, President Bola Tinubu has decided not to appoint a Principal Private Secretary (PPS) after the appointment of former Speaker for House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff and Damilotun Aderemi as the Senior Special Assistant (private secretary) for his office.

Tinubu’s decision was said to be based on the conviction that rather than duplicate roles and increase government recurrent expenditures, the administration would concentrate on capital projects that could boost the economy and further bring developments to nooks and crannies of the country.

The stance was revealed exclusively to The Guild on Wednesday by a close aide to the President after reports on different online platforms indicated that the Lagos state Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, will be named PPS to Tinubu.

The aide, who does not want his name in public considering that he was not authorised to speak to the media, urged Nigerians to disregard the news, as it is untrue and does not reflect the president stance on appointments.

He noted that there was no time the president discussed plans to appoint a PPS for his office nor was Muri-Okunola’s name mentioned among individuals that were considered for position as aide under the Tinubu-Shetimma administration.

The aide stated that although Muri-Okunola was personal assistant to Tinubu during his tenure as Governor in Lagos between 2003 and 2005 but the president is not considering him for a post since he is still serving the state government.

According to him, if the president had the intention to appoint Muri-Okunola, who you all call HMO, his name would have been among the 20 presidential aides that were appointed recently. I believe that should inform anyone that the president is not looking at his side.

The source, meanwhile, stressed that there was no iota of truth in the news making the rounds and was meant to make the public believe there were plans by the president to renege on his campaign promises.

