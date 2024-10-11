JUST IN: Tinubu moves to France after short stay in London

President Bola Tinubu may extend his vacation period beyond two weeks after departing the United Kingdom for Paris, France, where he is expected to engage other important matters.

Tinubu, who left the country amid fuel price hike, departed his private residence in the UK for France after a short stay.

During his stay in France, the President is expected to engage in discussion with private investors and other matters.

This was disclosed by his Senior Special Assistant on Political and other matters, Ibrahim Masari, on Friday.

Masari said he had the honor of visiting President Tinubu at his private residence in the UK, where they engaged in productive discussions before he departed for Paris.

“Today, I had the honor of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions. We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement”, he added.

Another aide, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the vacation will not exceed the leave period approved for the president’s vacation.

In a terse statement on his official social media handle, Onanuga stressed that the President could travel around the world within his leave period since it was a provate time approved for him.

“President Tinubu is on leave for two weeks. He is not restricted to the UK. It is his private time. He can go to anywhere he so desires. He is still observing his leave”, he added.

However, details of the engagement were not made public after Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday, October 2, for a two-week working vacation in the UK, as part of his annual leave.

It would be recalled that Onanuga, in a statement on October 2, announced Tinubu’s departure for the two-week vacation

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.” Onanuga had said.