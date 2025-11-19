JUST IN: Tinubu may cancel S.Africa G20 over insecurity

There are strong indications that President Bola Tinubu may not attend his scheduled G20 Summit in Johannesburg and the AU-EU leaders’ meeting in Luanda, Angola, due to increasing security threats in the country.

The President’s trip to both African nations is uncertain, as he halted his plans following back-to-back reports of attacks in Nigeria—particularly the abduction of 25 students from a girls’ school in Kebbi and the killing of three worshippers in a church in Kwara State.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga, there was no indication if the President would later proceed with his plan to attend the two-nation meetings, which are slated for November 22–25.

However, Onanuga noted that the decision underscores the gravity of the situation, describing Tinubu’s stance as “a firm declaration that the lives of Nigerians cannot be overshadowed by international engagements.”

He added that the President has approved the deployment of additional troops, mobile police units, and intelligence operatives to Eruku and surrounding communities in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

Security chiefs have also been directed to track the attackers without delay and intensify operations in other vulnerable areas.

Tinubu is also awaiting detailed reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited Kebbi on his behalf, as well as follow-up assessments from the police and the Department of State Services.

The President reiterated his earlier order for security agencies to step up efforts to rescue the 24 schoolgirls kidnapped in Kebbi, emphasizing that their safe return “remains a national priority” and that every available resource must be deployed to secure them.