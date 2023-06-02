JUST IN: Tinubu, Makinde, Wike, Ibori meet behind closed doors

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Rivers and Delta States former governors, Nyesom Wike, and James Ibori, behind closed doors.

The essence of the meeting, it was learnt, was to celebrate with him after his swearing in and to discuss how they could benefit from the administration.

Aside from Makinde, Wike and Ibori have left public offices and would be aiming to at least secure appointments for their loyalists even if they do not want to serve under Tinubu’s government.

As gathered, the three men arrived at the Villa on Friday at about 4.20 pm and were immediately led into the premises to meet with the president’ at his office..

Of the three men, two, Makinde and Wike, were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but they both worked for the election of Tinubu as president candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting came hours after the President announced the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff and Benue State former Governor, George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), ending speculation over his choice on aides.

The meeting came days after Ibori indicated plans to lead some South South PDP members to the APC after party leaders aligns with Tinubu who won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

