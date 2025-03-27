34.4 C
JUST IN: Tinubu, Mahama meet to discuss Nigeria, Ghana bilateral ties, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

President Bola Tinubu and his Ghanaian counterpart, John Mahama, have started a discussion to strengthen bilateral ties between both West African nations.

The meeting in Abuja was said to have been initiated after Mahama paid Tinubu a courtesy visit to appreciate the Nigerian president’s attendance during his inauguration ceremony in Accra, Ghana’s capital.

This came barely two months after Mahama was sworn in after winning his re-election bid following years of endless efforts to return to power after being voted out.

MORE DETAILS SOON

