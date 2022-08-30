JUST IN: Tinubu, Jonathan discuss Nigeria unity ahead 2023 presidential election

Concerned by the current state of Nigeria, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has visited former President, Goodluck Jonathan, engaging the ex-leader of the country on discussions that were centered on the nation’s unity and next year’s presidential election.

Tinubu, during the visit, informed Jonathan officially that he aimed to contest the 2023 presidential election and possibly succeed the country’s incumbent leader, Muhammadu Buhari, as well as seek his support for the poll in the country..

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied to the former president’s home in Abuja by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, who also serve as Tinubu’s presidential campaign boss.

Others at the meeting on Tuesday were Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, his Zamfara, Jigawa, and Kwara counterparts; Bello Matawale, Abubakar Badaru, and Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq respectively.

The meeting, according to sources, provided the platform for the APC presidential candidate to bare his mind on sundry national issues and the forthcoming general election in Nigeria.

Although, the full details of their meeting were not made public, Tinubu simply said he was on a courtesy visit to the former President being a former leader and one of the critical stakeholders in the Nigeria Project.

According to him, the meeting afforded him the opportunity to discuss his chances with Jonathan of becoming Nigeria’s next president and to seek the support of his host.

“Truly, he (Jonathan) is at home with us. He was very receptive to us. You know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer accorded him that respect. He is more comfortable with us. He was happy that Asiwaju visited him. He is at home with his aspirations,” sources present at the meeting.

