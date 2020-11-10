Just In: Tinubu, Jakande, Fashola, other Lagos ex-govs may forfeit pensions, benefits

Former Lagos State Governors, including Lateef Jakande, Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, and Akinwunmi Ambode alongside their deputies may be forfeiting their pensions and other entitlements should the bill to abolish the gesture being considered by the state Government get pass mark from lawmakers at the state’s House of Assembly.

As learnt, the move to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies, was part of efforts to reduce government expenses.

The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the bill being considered was in line with his administration’s punitive measures being taken to cut governance cost and operate less cumbersome and bureaucratic government.

Speaking on Tuesday while presenting the 2021 budget to lawmakers at the state’s Assembly, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to stop at nothing in ensuring spirit of selflessness was given chance in public service across the state.

He added that the prevailing economic realities occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus and recent loss recorded across the state after violence, arson and destruction of public and private property that marred protest against police brutality across the state necessitated the measures being taken against the former governors and deputies.

According to him, the year 2021 is one of Rekindled Hope in accordance with recent events of global and national proportions especially the coronavirus pandemic, the EndSARS protests, the general feeling of disenchantment in the polity, the socio-economic yearnings of Lagosians for good governance, and the stringent calls in all societal spheres for a more representative democracy that speaks to the issues of sovereign wealth, economic growth, consistent progress and equitable quality of life.

“Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

“It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates, that we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service,” he said.n