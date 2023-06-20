JUST IN: Tinubu hands over NEMA, Hajj operations to Shetimma

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the office of the Vice President, Kassim Shetimma, for effective supervision of their operations.

Aside from that, Tinubu has okayed the formal structuring of the Office of the Vice President, to allow it perform critical roles effectively in the country.

The president made the approval on Tuesday before leaving for France to attend a two-day global summit designed to boost investments especially in Africa, with other world leaders.

With the formal structuring of the Vice President office, he approved an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that would work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The development was disclosed through a short statement released by the National Television Authority (NTA) through its official social media handle;

According to the statement “President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

“The President has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities”.

