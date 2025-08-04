JUST IN: Tinubu gifts females basketballer $1.2M, national honours after winning African trophy

President Bola Tinubu has pledged $100,000 to each of the 12 D’Tigress player and an additional $50,000 to each member of the technical crew following their victory over Mali to secure a historic fifth consecutive title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The cash award came barely 24hours after the team led by United State-based coach, Rena Wakama, clinched the title at the Palais des Sports de Treichville after defeating Malian national team by 78 to 64 in the finals.

Tinubu also conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on the players and members of the technical crew.

In addition to the honour and cash awards given as a token of the nation’s gratitude for their outstanding performance, the President also gifted each player and crew member a plot of land.

Tinubu, who was represented by his vice, Kashim Shettima announced this during a special reception held in honour of the team at the presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, which was attended by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima among other dignitaries.

Delivering the president’s message, Shettima praised the team for their dedication, resilience, and patriotism, calling their triumph a powerful testament to the potential of Nigerian women on the global stage.

“You have done the nation proud. Winning the Afrobasket championship five times in a row is no small feat. It takes discipline, focus, and unity, qualities that every Nigerian should emulate,” Shettima said. “Your victory brings honour not just to sports, but to the entire country. You deserve every accolade, every recognition, and every reward.”

In her remarks, the D’Tigress captain, Wakama, expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Tinubu and Nigerians for their support, pledging that the team would continue to work hard to keep Nigeria’s flag flying high in global competitions.

MORE DETAILS COMING.