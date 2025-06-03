JUST IN: Tinubu, Fubara meet months after suspension as Rivers Gov

President Bola Tinubu has met with suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as part of efforts to reconcile him and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, before the six months state of emergency period elapses.

This came barely 24 hours after Wike said that he would not be able to make peace with Fubara without the involvement of key parties to the political feud between them.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the meeting on Tuesday through his official social media handle.

Onanuga said that the President, who is in Lagos for the Eid-il-Adha celebration spent time with the suspended governor who visited Lagos state.

The President’s spokesperson, who did not disclosed full details of their discussion, released pictures to justify that President Tinubu met with Fubara in Ikoyi axis of Lagos state.

According to him, “Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers, now on suspension from office visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday”.

