JUST IN: Tinubu fires aide on digital, creative economy

By Awoniyi Olajide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Google

The Presidency has announced the termination of appointment of the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), Fegho Umunubo, with immediate effect.

The presidency also warned that anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk.

Director of Information and Public Relations in the Presidency, Abiodun Oladunjoye, announced Umunubo termination through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the statement, “Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public are hereby notified that FEGHO JOHN UMUNUBO, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect.”

“Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity. Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President (Bola) Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk.

“We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided.

