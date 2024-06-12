29.9 C
JUST IN: Tinubu falls boarding June 12 parade vehicle in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu stumbled and fell while mounting the parade vehicle at the Eagles Square in Abuja, prompting fresh questions about his health.

The 2024 parade, expected to be Tinubu’s first Democracy Day celebration as President and one of the activists who championed the agitation against military rule, was halted for many minutes to allow the president to return to his feet.

As gathered, the slips occurred after the President approached the parade vehicle shortly after arriving at Eagles Square, Abuja, the programme venue, on Wednesday.

After returning to his feet, the President quickly continued with the proceedings that was designed as part of a series of events to mark the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

MORE DETAILS SOON

JUST IN: Nollywood actor dies after protracted ailments
Atiku sympathise with Tinubu after June 12 parade mishap

