JUST IN: Tinubu extends Customs boss tenure to 2026 amid court suit

President Bola Tinubu has approved a one-year tenure extension for the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, amid suit against continued stay of the law enforcement officer in office.

The president said that the Customs boss tenure extension takes effect from August 2025, allowing Adeniyi to remain in office until August 2026.

The tenure extension by the president will allow the Customs boss to consolidate ongoing reforms, including the implementation of the National Single Window Project, modernization of Customs operations, and Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Tinubu’s approval was disclosed in statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to The Guild, an announcement that came two days after a human rights activist, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State challenging the move.

Adeniyi, who was appointed in June 2023, was due to complete his statutory tenure by August 2025. His leadership has been credited with improved trade facilitation, enhanced border security, and increased revenue generation.

In Akinyemi’s suit with number FHC/L/CS/1495/2025, the human right activist challenged the legality of the extension, with President Tinubu, the Comptroller-General, and other relevant officials listed as respondents.

He argued that the extension violates the Nigeria Customs Service Act and the 1999 Constitution, claiming Adeniyi ought to vacate the position by May 2025. He is asking the court to declare the extension illegal and to restrain Adeniyi from continuing in office beyond his lawful tenure.

The Presidency has not yet responded to the legal challenge.