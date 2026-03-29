JUST IN: Tinubu donates 34 months’ salaries to deceased soldiers’ families

As part of the compensation for Nigerian soldiers’ contribution towards sustaining the unity of the country, President Bola Tinubu has donated all his salaries spanning 34 months after assuming office, to support the families of soldiers who died in the line of duty, as part of a personal commitment to their welfare.

The donation will be channelled through a special account established by the Accountant-General of the Federation, providing direct assistance to the widows, widowers, and children of fallen soldiers, as well as those injured while serving in different battle fields.

In a statement released by the President on Sunday, he emphasised that this initiative complements existing insurance and welfare schemes for the armed forces.

Speaking on the initiative, Tinubu said, “This is not charity. It is a duty. And we will fulfil it.” He further called on state governors, members of the National Assembly, private sector organisations, and well-wishers to contribute to the fund once the account details are made public.

The President announced on his 74th birthday, highlighting the sacrifices of the nation’s armed forces and the families who endure the consequences of service.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace, nor the sacrifices borne by their families,” he added.