JUST IN: Tinubu dissolves Hajj Commission board, appoints Arabi as new boss

As part of ongoing reform, President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) board and appointed Jalal Arabi to serve as Chairman of the commission.

The President, meanwhile, directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Kunle Hassan, to immediately proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave.

The dissolution and appointments made by the president were contained in a statement released on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, and made available to newsmen.

Tinubu, meanwhile, has tasked the new NAHCON leadership to serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an.

According to the statement, “President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jalal Arabi to serve as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

“The President has directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2024.

“The new Chairman / CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2023”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

