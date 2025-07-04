JUST IN: Tinubu departs St. Lucia for BRICS summit in Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has left the caribbean nation, St. Lucia, for Brazil, to attend the 17th Summit of BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) in Rio de Janeiro, to secure support of other nations attending the two day events on social, economic, and environmental development.

Tinubu, who is attending the summit scheduled for July 6-7 at the invitation of the Brazilian president, Lula da Silva, on the strength of Nigeria’s status as a ‘partner country’- a membership category short of full status.

As gathered, the Partner status is higher than that of a guest country, as has been the case in the past. South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia are African members of BRICS.

Tinubu departed St. Lucia after six days of engagement with the country’s leaders, renewing the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Carribean nation as well as signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government to boost tourism and others between both nations.

