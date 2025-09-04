JUST IN: Tinubu departs Abuja for annual leave

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja for Europe, where he will spend 10 days on vacation as part of his annual leave.

The trip is expected to provide the Tinubu with personal time for rest and recuperation, following a demanding schedule of national duties and international engagements in past weeks.

The break is also expected to offer the President an opportunity to recharge and reflect on key national priorities, including economic reforms, as he prepares to return reenergised for the tasks ahead.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, he will spend the 10-working-day vacation between France and the United Kingdom, after which he will return to Nigeria.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave,” Onanuga said.

“The vacation will last 10 working days. President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country,” he added.