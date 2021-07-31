JUST IN: Tinubu denies undergoing surgery in US

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has denied undergoing any surgery in the United States (US), saying I am hale and hearty.

Tinubu said that his trip abroad was never because he was ill and needed medical care but for business and other personal issues that required his presence.

The Lagos State former governor, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, hinted that he would be back in few days to address his supporters.

In the statement released on Saturday, he noted that the dream of those peddling wrong information on him would not come to past.

The statement reads: “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized, or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty”.

