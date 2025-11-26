JUST IN: Tinubu declares emergency on security amid attacks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency in response to escalating violent attacks across the country, ordering expanded recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police, the activation of forest guards, and enhanced security measures in vulnerable areas.

The declaration followed a surge in violent attacks and kidnappings across the country, including the abduction of over 70 citizens from churches and schools in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger states.

Under the order, the President authorised expanded recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police, saying, “The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.”

“Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces,” he said in a statement.

Tinubu also instructed that National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps be used as police training depots, noting that although he had previously approved upgrades to police training institutions, the current security situation required an immediate expansion of capacity.

He further ordered that officers withdrawn from VIP guard duties undergo crash retraining, explaining the exercise is meant to “debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

The President empowered the Department of State Services (DSS) to fully activate the forest security system. “The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” he said, adding that additional personnel could also be recruited.

“There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil,” Tinubu declared.

Calling the situation “a national emergency,” he said the government is responding by “deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas.”

He appealed to citizens for support, saying, “The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”

Tinubu commended security forces for recent breakthroughs, including the rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 worshippers seized in Kwara State.

“We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” he assured.

The President pledged federal support to states with existing security outfits and urged the National Assembly to review legislation allowing states that require state police to establish them.

He warned against operating boarding schools in remote, unsecured areas and advised religious institutions to “constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”

Reiterating his administration’s efforts to resolve farmer-herder conflicts, Tinubu highlighted the Ministry of Livestock Development and urged herders to abandon open grazing, saying, “I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward.”

The President expressed sympathy to families affected by recent attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe, and Kwara States, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba.

“Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe and ensure our citizens live in peace,” he warned.

“I urge you not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair… Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.”