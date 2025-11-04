JUST IN: Tinubu declares emergency on Police, NSCDC training institutions

Disturbed by the poor state of training facilities for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other internal security agencies, President Bola Tinubu has declared emergency on the facilities.

The emergency declaration was revealed by the chairman, National Economic Council (NEC) ad-hoc Committee on the overhaul of security training institutions in Nigeria and Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah, during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities in Lagos.

Mbah, who was accompanied on the visit by his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, Secretary of the Committee and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, as well as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Special Protection Unit (SPU), Olatunji Disu, during the exercise on Tuesday, said they have a 30-day deadline to submit a comprehensive report to NEC for action.

According to the governor, Tinubu was concerned about the outdated facilities used to train security personnel, who are expected to uphold human dignity in their dealings with Nigerians.

He stated that the President issued the mandate at the last NEC meeting on October 23, emphasizing that the current state of security training institutions falls short of his vision of growing the economy to one trillion dollars within the next five years and underscoring the urgent need for modernization.

