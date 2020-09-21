JUST IN: Tinubu debunks accepting Edo Guber poll defeat

The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has refuted reports from some sections of the media that he had accepted outcome of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State.

He explained that the viral nature of the report and response it had generated from Nigerians owing to his personality had necessitated the clarification, adding that statement on such important state matters would not be hurriedly put together when the party was yet to give its official position on the exercise.

The Guild gathered that the purported statement had gone viral earlier on Monday with claims that the APC national leader accepted defeat and also described APC as the party to beat across the country.

Tinubu was quoted in the statement titled “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Speaks on Edo Just Concluded Poll’’ to have said that the wild jubilation that greeted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in Edo reflects the influence of APC as a party that had become a household name and acceptable to Nigerians.

“We should enjoy and take pleasure from our defeats as much as we take from our victories. The extent and length they go to see us down shows how great we are. Our defeats should be a lesson that we are not gods, that we are but men.

“That we are mortals who suffer from setbacks, betrayals… But if our fellow men see us as gods and celebrate our defeats like they’ve defeated gods, then surely we must be close to being gods. They seek schadenfreude at our shrine but we only have to give, exactly what they hate us for. Akanbi is a movement. You either believe or hate, there’s no middle ground,’’ Tinubu was quoted as saying in the statement.

But, debunking the statement on Monday, Tinubu, who is a former Governor of Lagos, stressed that the statement attributed to him in the report remains fake and that such had not been authorized from his office, saying his office was not in any way connected to the purported acceptance of defeat.

Through a statement released to newsmen by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu urged Nigerians to disregard the said statement and go about their business unperturbed as such was from the purveyors of fake news.

“Please disregard any post to the effect that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has spoken on the Edo elections. The said statement is a fake one. It’s the antic of social media merchants of fake and unsubstantiated statements. It did not come from Asiwaju.

“Those who know Asiwaju would recall that it’s not in his character to rush to issue statements. At the appropriate time, His Excellency Asiwaju will speak on the Edo election. Thank you,’’ the statement said.