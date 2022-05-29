JUST IN: Tinubu congratulates Atiku as PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate

Following the emergency of former Vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, the National leader and frontline aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Atiku for winning the poll.

Tinubu described the former vice president’s victory as an indication of his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress and development.

He noted that his wish was that the former Vice-president, who was also the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, to be his worthy opponent, by the Grace of God and the support of APC delegates, in the coming 2023 President election.

The APC National Leader said Atiku’s victory didn’t come as a surprise to Nigerians because of his vast experience as a statesman and veteran of many presidential contests since 1993.

Tinubu, through a statement by Director, Media & Communication, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, stressed that Tinubu remains a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in unity and progress of our dear country.

While welcoming the PDP candidate to the race, Tinubu added that the coming election should be about issues that will improve the quality of life of Nigerians; bring peace, progress, and political stability and solve myriads of sociopolitical challenges and insecurity currently facing the country.

According to the statement released after the match, as we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across Party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.

“We should make our campaigns peaceful and issue based. Election season should be a festival of ideas that will uplift our country and improve the living condition of all our people.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, its candidate will be burdened to explain why Nigerians should give it another opportunity, after squandering 16 years at the central government, without much to show”.

“Nigerians are yet to forget the national ruin and mismanagement of our country for 16 years by successive PDP administration and this bad memory will dog the campaign of the PDP Candidate. Nevertheless, I once again congratulate our former Vice President for his victory in his party’s primary.

