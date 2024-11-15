JUST IN: Tinubu confers second highest national award on late Lagbaja 

President Bola Tinubu has conferred a post-homous award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to honour his contribution to the country military achievements.

The President, who extolled the virtues of the late army boss, eulogized him for his contributions to national security, describing him as one of the country’s finest soldiers who served the nation with dedication and utmost ability.

He made the declaration on Friday during the interment in honour of the late army boss at the National Cemetery in Mogadishu, Abuja.

According to him, the deceased Army boss symbolized the best of his profession and gave his undiluted commitment to the nation’s security.

The president added that the deceased Lagbaja was his trusted advisor who served the nation extraordinarily with his intellect.

“I will remember Lagbaja for being a man of prudent action who cared for the nation and the soldiers who worked with him”, he added.

Tinubu, meanwhile, charged the Nigerian Army officers to rededicate themselves to the principles that Lagbaja stood for over the years, saying he gave everything to the house that we all called Nigeria and I expect that you all will do same for the nation.

