JUST IN: Tinubu confers national honour on Mahmood after leaving INEC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred a national honour on Professor Mahmood Yakubu, only hours after the electoral chief stepped down as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a move widely seen as a mark of respect for his decade-long service to Nigeria’s democracy.

The President said the recognition was not merely ceremonial but a tribute to Yakubu’s “dedicated stewardship and lasting contributions to the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.”

Tinubu emphasised that Yakubu’s leadership had strengthened public confidence in the electoral process and advanced the cause of democratic consolidation.

In an official statement released by the State House, the President announced that Yakubu had been honoured with the title of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), shortly after completing his second and final term as INEC chairman.

The announcement followed the formal acceptance of Yakubu’s exit after ten years of service, spanning his initial appointment in 2015 and reappointment in 2020.

“Professor Yakubu has shown uncommon courage and integrity in managing one of our nation’s most sensitive institutions.

“His contributions to the stability of our democracy will not be forgotten,” President Tinubu was quoted as saying in the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Presidency noted that the award symbolised national appreciation for Yakubu’s commitment to transparency and reform, particularly during a period that witnessed the introduction of digital innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic result transmission.

However, in a separate letter addressed to the President dated October 3, 2025, Yakubu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as “a profound privilege and responsibility in the service of Nigeria’s democracy.”

Following Yakubu’s exit, Tinubu directed that May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior national commissioner at INEC, assume duties as acting chairperson pending the appointment of a substantive replacement.

The Guild reports that Yakubu’s departure officially closes a defining chapter in Nigeria’s electoral history, one that saw the transition of the commission into a more transparent and technology-driven institution under his watch.