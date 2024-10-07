JUST IN: Tinubu cautions Fubara, Wike, others against violence in Rivers

Concerned by the reports emanating from Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu has cautioned the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other political actors as well as their supporters to uphold the rule of law and desist from engaging in any action that could truncate the peace and harmony that had existed over the years in the state.

Meanwhile, the President has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately restore and maintain peace, law, and order across the state.

He gave the directive on Monday amid ongoing tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election where 22 members of the APP and one AA member were sworn in as Chairman for the 23 Local Governments in the state.

Reviewing the state of activities in Rivers especially after three councils were attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums, the President expressed deep concern over arson and explosions rocking the state.

While cautioning the politicians and their supporters, he stressed that aggrieved residents should desist from engaging in self-help, saying this has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

According to him, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.

MORE DETAILS SOON