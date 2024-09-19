JUST IN: Tinubu cancels UN summit trip for pressing issues

President Bola Tinubu has suddenly canceled his scheduled trip to the United States (US) for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session where he had been billed to join other world leaders to discuss global issues including climate change and others.

Tinubu, meanwhile, has directed the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual world summit and deliver the country’s stance on prepared issues to the assembly.

The president noted that the cancellation of the trip would allow him to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

As gathered, the President will be using the window to stabilize the fuel prices and supply which had resulted in the return of queues to filling stations in the country.

The president’s canceled trip was disclosed on Thursday through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to The Guild.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

“At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings.

“The high-level General Debate, with the theme “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations,” will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024″.