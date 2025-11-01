JUST IN: Tinubu calms Christians, Muslims against Trump’s threats

President Bola Tinubu has asked Christians and Muslims to ignore President Donald Trump and the international community claims of religious intolerance in Nigeria, describing the allegations as opposite of reality within the country.

Tinubu assured worshippers of both faiths that his administration would continuously ensure democratic tenets are upheld to guarantees of religious liberty.

He stated that the US president and others tagging Nigeria as a religious intolerance nation made these allegations without considering the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

He noted that to correct the impression, the Federal Government would be engaging the United States government and the international community to educate them on the reality in the country.

The President, who stated this on Saturday through a statement he personally signed and released through his official social media handles, added that his administration would be cooperating with the US and international community to protect worshippers of all faiths.

According to him, “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges that affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on the protection of communities of all faiths”.

This came barely 24 hours after Trump, in a post shared on his Truth Social platform, claimed that Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, accusing radical Islamists of carrying out widespread killings of Christians.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern,’” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening” and pledged that Washington would “stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”