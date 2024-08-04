JUST IN: Tinubu calls for hunger protest suspension, promises better economic policies

Concerned by the number of deaths recorded during the hunger protests across the country, President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the demonstrator to stealth their sword, leave the streets and embrace dialogue.

Tinubu said that all concerns raised by the demonstrators were being reviewed and efforts have commenced to address them, to ease pains they might be experiencing under his administration.

He noted that while he and members of his team have set out to work on their requests, the protesters should therefore suspend their protests and embrace dialogue with both the Federal, State and Local Governments across the country.

The president stated this on Sunday while addressing the nation and protesters against the administration’s policies and programs.

Tinubu said: “My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

“Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.

“But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity.

“The task before us is a collective one, and I am leading the charge as your President. A lot of work has gone into stabilising our economy and I must stay focused on ensuring that the benefits reach every single Nigerian as promised.

“My administration is working very hard to improve and expand our national infrastructure and create more opportunities for our young people.

“Let nobody misinform and miseducate you about your country or tell you that your government does not care about you. Although there have been many dashed hopes in the past, we are in a new era of Renewed Hope. We are working hard for you, and the results will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy.

“Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come. Let us choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. The economy is recovering; Please, don’t shut out its oxygen. Now that we have been enjoying democratic governance for 25 years, do not let the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda that will set us back on our democratic journey. FORWARD EVER, BACKWARD NEVER!”.