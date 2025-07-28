JUST IN: Tinubu bestows national honors on Super Falcons players, technical crew

‎President Bola Tinubu has conferred the honor of Office of the Order of Niger (OON) on Super Falcons player and members of the technical crew after their 10th Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title win.

This came two days after the Falcons defeated the Atlas Lionesses, Morocco’s women’s national team, in a thrilling 3–2 match at the Rabat Stadium, Morocco, to emerge as WAFCON champions of the year.

In addition to the OON honors, President Tinubu announced that each member of the Super Falcons team would receive a cash award of $100,000 and a three-bedroom apartment.

Members of the team’s technical crew were also awarded $50,000 each as part of the presidential recognition.



To complement the President’s gesture, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF),rewarded each Falcon player with ₦10 million as a token of the nation’s gratitude for their outstanding performance.

The announcement was made during a special reception held in honour of the team at the presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, which was attended by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima among other dignitaries.

Speaking during the event, Tinubu commended the Super Falcons for their resilience and unity, highlighting the technical crew’s tactical brilliance in guiding the team to a stunning comeback from two goals down to defeat Morocco 3-2 in Rabat, securing a historic 10th continental title, dubbed #MissionX.

“I have received this trophy on behalf of all Nigerians, and I say to you: thank you for the dedication, passion, and for reminding us of the strength of the Nigerian spirit. On behalf of a grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON),” the president said

“Additionally, I hereby direct the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.

“In addition, there is a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 each to the 24 players, and the equivalent of $50,000 each to the 11-man technical team.

“Once again, I congratulate you, and I’ll continue to pray for you. With this, Nigeria’s spirit is unyielding and will never die.”

“The Super Falcons have lifted the spirit of our nation and proven, once again, that Nigeria is unstoppable when we stand united. Your resilience, skill and teamwork have brought honour to our country and inspired a new generation of young Nigerians,” he added.

The President recounted the emotional moments of the final match, noting how the team’s performance lifted the nation’s spirits and united Nigerians from all walks of life.

“Your victory represents more than a sporting accomplishment. It is a triumph of courage, determination, discipline, and consistency.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t want to have high blood pressure. But people came in and turned my TV on that channel. When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless.

“But I was still watching with the spirit of resilience, determination, and courage. And after that penalty, my strength was lifted, and I believe that of the nation was lifted too.

“But you almost made me angrier because your mother (the First Lady) was in the kitchen, nearly abandoning my dinner. She doesn’t watch the game except when the girls are playing. And at the end of the final whistle, it was joy all over the country,” he said.

Tinubu assured the team of his administration’s continued support and commitment to sports development, pledging that the government would invest further in women’s football and youth talent development across the country.

“Your story is a story of hope. And in this era of Renewed Hope, we celebrate you not just as champions of Africa, but as champions of the Nigerian dream.”

The first lady, Oluremi, described the Super Falcons as role models and shining examples of courage and excellence.

She congratulated the team for their exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, describing their journey as “a testament to resilience, teamwork, and determination.”

“You played with passion, confidence, and an unshakeable belief in yourselves—that it is not over until it is over.

“The zeal you displayed on the pitch was nothing short of inspirational. You never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African women’s football.”

The first lady prayed for the team’s continued success and shared an earlier conversation with President Tinubu about the team’s bright future as world champions.

“I told Mr. President this morning that you are going on to win the World Cup, and he thought I was too ambitious. But Ajibade, the team captain, just seconded that, and that is possible,” he said.

Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade said the victory was for the team and for every Nigerian girl who dreams of achieving greatness.

“Today, I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation,” she said.

“On behalf of my teammates, coaches, and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us.”

Emphasising the significance of their 10th WAFCON title, the team captain said, “This victory is not just a trophy. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit of Nigeria. It is a celebration of every young girl in our villages, towns, and cities who dares to dream… This 10th title is for you, Mr. President, for Nigerians, for Super Falcons, and for every young child who believes and dreams to be on this stage someday.”

Ajibade called for continued support from the government and stakeholders to elevate Nigeria’s global standing in women’s football.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, described the team’s victory as a symbol of national unity, inspiration, and the triumph of belief, courage, and excellence.

Dikko credited President Tinubu’s administration with investing in sports development and women’s empowerment.

“The Super Falcons’ triumph is a fruit of your unwavering support for sports and women. You have always believed that sports can unite us, heal us, and uplift our spirits as one of the major drivers of the economy. And today, we have seen it happen,” he stated.

He commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her “constant support for our women in sports.”

“This win goes beyond sports. It is a powerful symbol of our national unity and cohesion. In those 90 minutes, Nigerians everywhere from the north, south, east and west held their breath, prayed together, cheered the team, and finally celebrated together.

“That is the power of sports, and indeed the power of our women in sports,” he said.