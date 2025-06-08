JUST IN: Tinubu, Atiku’s former aide meet for more defection into APC

Ahead of the 2027 general election, President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s ex-spokesman, Segun Showunmi, have met to discuss national matters and possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the poll.

Showunmi, who was the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, and Tinubu were said to have spent several minutes together discussing possible solutions to national matters and how to get a befitting welcome into the ruling party particularly in his hometown.

They were said to have met inside the private home of the President in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Sunday after the president met with the members of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), including the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and others.

Confirming the meeting, Atiku’s former aide released a picture of his engagement with the President, describing the meeting as engaging and nostalgic.

MORE DETAILS SOON