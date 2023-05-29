JUST IN: Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria’s sixth elected President

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been sworn in as the sixth elected president of Nigeria, taking over the country’s leadership from the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, ending eight years tenure of the administration.

Tinubu, who took the oath of office before many presidents and delegates from both Africa and other continents, was sworn in after the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shetimma, was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

During the inauguration on Monday held at the Eagles Square, the Lagos State former governor was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, and their children including Seyi and the Iyaloja General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

