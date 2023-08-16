JUST IN: Tinubu assigns port folios to Oyetola, Wike, Keyamo, 42 others

Barely a week after the Senate cleared 45 ministerial nominees and withheld three others, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Osun State former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the Minister of Transportation, and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

and Festus Keyamo, to oversee the Ministry of Aviation.

Also, the president assigned Hannatu Musawa to oversee the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy,

Muhammad Badaru as Minister of Defence while Zamfara State former governor, Bello Matawalle, serves as the Minister of State for Defense, Minister of State Education; Yusuf Sunumu,

Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; Abdullahi Gwarzo, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Atiku Bagudu.

The list was released on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, at Aso Rock, Abuja.

Meanwhile, in the list released by the Presidency, the seat of Minister of Environment and Ecological Management was left unfilled with name except that Kaduna State was written on the box allocated for names.

It was learnt that the ministry had been allocated to the Kaduna. State former Governor, Nasru El-Rufai, who was among the three nominees whose appointments were withheld by the lawmakers over security concerns.

Others on the list were: Minister of State, FCT; Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh

Minister of Interior – Sa’idu Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development –Ali PAto

Minister of Police Affairs – Ibrahim Gaidam

Minsiter of State, Steel Development – U MAIgari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Information National Orientation – Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imman Suleiman Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephianiah Jisalpo

Minister of Water Resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullah

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh.

