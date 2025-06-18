JUST IN: Tinubu arrives Benue over 151 people’s death

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, following a spate of deadly attacks in the region, most notably the massacre in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area.

Tinubu touched down at the Makurdi Airport, located within the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force Base, at approximately 12:58 p.m.

In anticipation of his visit, aimed at assessing the security crisis and fostering peace—the Benue State Government declared a public holiday.

The president’s one-day trip is intended to demonstrate federal support amid escalating violence between herders and farmers in the Middle Belt.

He is expected to meet with state officials, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and community leaders. He will also visit the severely affected Yelwata community to console survivors and discuss strategies to prevent further attacks.

Ahead of his motorcade, residents and schoolchildren lined major roads—even in heavy rain—to welcome the president.

The visit follows two recent mass killings in the region, one that left over 100 people dead in Yelwata community of the state.

Tinubu has condemned the attacks as “senseless bloodletting” and pledged decisive action by federal security agencies.

As the president begins high-level engagements in Benue, many are watching to see whether his presence will signal a turning point in the battle against persistent insecurity across the Middle Belt.