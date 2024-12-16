JUST IN: Tinubu approves free train ride for Yuletide

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, President Bola Tinubu has approved a two-week free rail transportation service, across the country.



The nationwide free ride, which will commence from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, aims to help Nigerians save on transportation costs while traveling to different destinations during the festive season.



The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Bwala Daniel who disclosed this through a statement on his social handle on Monday noted that the initiative is part of the president’s effort to alleviate the financial burden from citizens throughout the holiday.



According to him, “I am thrilled to share that President Tinubu has approved free transportation services nationwide from December 20th to January 5th. This initiative is part of the president’s efforts to alleviate the financial burden of traveling during the holidays.



“It should be recalled that a similar scheme was created last year during the yuletide season and was embraced by Nigerians at designated cities nationwide. This initiative is designed to help Nigerians save on transportation costs during the festive season”