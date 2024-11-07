JUST IN: Tinubu approves free cesarean sections for poor pregnant women

President Bola Tinubu has approved free cesarean sections for poor and vulnerable pregnant women, as part of measures to reduce maternal mortality rates across the country.

Tinubu, as gathered, approved the free medical services for poor pregnant women to reduce maternal and newborn mortality across Nigeria which had been linked to patients’ family inability to afford the required funds.

The free medical service was approved under the 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 (𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐈), designed to assist poor pregnant women and their baby in both public and private facilities listed under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, who disclosed this on Thursday during the second day of the Joint Annual Health Review (JAR) in Abuja, said that the new initiative is part of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

Pate stressed that by removing financial barriers to this life-saving procedure, the government has ensured women in need were never denied critical care due to cost.

He said: “Maternal mortality remains unacceptably high, with 172 local governments contributing to over 50 percent of maternal deaths.

“By focusing resources on these high-burden areas, MAMII will address the greatest areas of need. The NHIA, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and State Health Insurance Agencies (SHIAs), will manage the reimbursement process, ensuring that providers across both sectors can deliver these essential services sustainably.

“Community health workers play a crucial role in this mission, in line with Mr. President’s initiative to onboard 120,000 additional health workers to support primary care across Nigeria.

“These workers are essential in generating demand for maternal care services within communities, educating families on the importance of antenatal care, and ensuring that mothers are informed about available services.

“In rural and underserved areas, where accessing healthcare facilities remains a challenge, community health workers act as vital links between families and the healthcare system, bringing lifesaving information and support to their doorsteps.

“In these same areas, the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System NEMSAS, the Federal ministry of health has been revitalized to provide timely transport for emergencies, bridging a key gap in both maternal and newborn care by bringing emergency services closer to those who need them most.

“Our achievements and today’s announcement would not have been possible without the vital support of our development partners, whose resources, expertise, and alignment with Nigeria’s health priorities have been instrumental.

“Their commitment exemplifies a shared dedication to health equity and the well-being of every Nigerian. We also call on all stakeholders—state governors, healthcare leaders, community members, and health workers—to actively support and drive the success of this initiative.

“The Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative represents an immediate, determined response to Nigeria’s maternal and newborn health challenges.

“Through demand generation, expanded primary and emergency care, and the removal of financial barriers, we are advancing a healthcare system that is truly accessible, affordable, and effective for all Nigerians.

“Together, we are building a future where no mother or child is left behind in accessing the quality, affordable care they deserve”.