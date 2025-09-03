JUST IN: Tinubu appoints two Vice Chancellors for Kaduna, Kano varsities

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Vice Chancellors to steer the affairs of federal universities in Kaduna and Kano States, signalling a renewed push to strengthen Nigeria’s teacher education sector.

The appointments were part of the administration’s resolve to enhance academic leadership and improve standards in institutions that have recently been upgraded from Colleges of Education to full-fledged universities.

The move places seasoned scholars and administrators at the helm of these critical universities, with expectations of driving growth, reform, and innovation in the nation’s educational system.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “Tinubu has named Prof. Yahaya Bunkure as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State, and Prof. Abdullahi Kodage as Vice Chancellor of the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano, with the announcement made on Wednesday.

Bunkure, a respected academic in science education, currently serves as Vice Chancellor of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano.

“Kodage, also a seasoned scholar, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to guide the Kano-based institution through its next phase of development.

“In the same round of appointments, Tinubu approved Abdurrazaq Nakore, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and former Executive Secretary of the Rural Electricity Board in Jigawa State, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano.

“The President believes these appointments will consolidate the transformation of Colleges of Education into universities that meet international best practices,” it added.

The Guild reports that the Federal University of Education, Zaria, and Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano, were among four Colleges of Education upgraded to universities between 2022 and 2023.

In line with governing laws, the pro-chancellor will serve for four years, while the newly appointed Vice Chancellors are to serve a five-year term.

“These appointments are a vital step in ensuring strong institutional leadership for our upgraded universities,” the statement added.