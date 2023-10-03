JUST IN: Tinubu appoints three more ministers, forwards list to senate

As part of measures to fill the vacuum left in his cabinet, President Bola Tinubu has appointed three new ministerial nominees after the Senate rejected the nomination of Kaduna State former governor, Nasru El-rufai, and two others.

To hasten their inclusion in the cabinet, the president has written to the Senate to screen and confirm their nominations as ministers.

The nominees appointed for the vacant cabinet seats were Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State, Dr Jamila Ibrahim from Kwara State, and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed the nomination while reading a letter from the President requesting the confirmation of three additional ministerial nominees when the lawmakers during their resumption of plenary session on Tuesday.

This came weeks after month the senate

screened and confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees and rejected El-rufai and two others over security threats and other sundry allegations.

The two other nominees whose names were rejected then were Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

