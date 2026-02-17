JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Sani as deputy DG for renewed hope

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, as the deputy director-general for the Renewed Hope, a move aimed at strengthening party outreach, mobilisation, and public engagement ahead of the 2027 election.

Tinubu’s decision to appoint the Kaduna governor was said to be an evidence of the President’s trust in Sani’s leadership and organisational capabilities to drive the strategic objectives agenda in the country.

Sani will work closely with the director-general of Renewed Hope and the party hierarchy, particularly the APC national chairman, to ensure cohesive coordination across all levels of mobilisation and engagement.

His role will also involve promoting the party’s programmes, achievements, and policies, thereby reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope and building public confidence in the party’s initiatives.

Tinubu’s appointment was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said, “The overall objective of your appointment is to ensure that the entire citizenry is aware of, understands, and ultimately supports our party and its candidates at all levels for broad national acceptance in the 2027 election.

“Preparation is critical and essential to achieving this outcome, and your leadership will be central to guiding this process effectively and strategically.”

The appointment takes immediate effect, signalling the administration’s proactive steps in preparing for upcoming political engagements.