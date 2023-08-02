JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Oyetola, Lalong, Matawalle, 16 others as ministers

President Bola Tinubu has nominated four former governors including Gboyega Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu, Bello Matawale and Simon Lalong, as well as 15 others as ministers after they were considered following their performance and their track records while serving as governors of Osun, Kebbi, Zamfara and Plateau states.

Other nominees on the additional list presented before the lawmakers were Ahmed Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Maryam Shetty, Isiak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Yusuf Sununu, Ibrahim Geidam, and Lola Ade-John.

Others were Shuaibu Audu, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Abdullahi, Alkali Said, Heineken Lokpobiri, Uba Ahmadu and

Zephaniah Jizallo.

The names of the nominees were read on the floor of the senate by the President, Godswill Akpabio, after concluding the screening exercise on Wednesday.

The names were made public by Akpabio minutes after receiving the president”s letter from his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, amid ongoing screening of first set of nominees.

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.

Gbajabiamila had earlier submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch including Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi and Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate and Doris Uzoka.

Others were Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

