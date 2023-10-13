JUST IN: Tinubu appoints new heads for 14 trading, investment agencies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Lagos state former commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, and 13 others as new Chief Executive Officers of 14 agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to fill the leadership vacuum and inject new ideas into their operations across the country.

The president noted that the choice of Olowo, who served during first term of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and 13 other appointees to lead this critical agencies was to bring onboard individuals with right skills that could boost operations and function optimally as expected.

According to him, all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Tinubu’s appointment was made public on Friday through a statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement, Olowo was picked by the President as the new Chief Executive Officers for the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) while a legal practitioner, Hussaini Magaji, was appointed to lead the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Others were Industrial Training Fund (ITF)- Afiz Ogun, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC)- Kamar Bakrin, Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA)- Olufemi Ogunyemi, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)- Nonye Ayeni and Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)- Aisha Rimi.

Also, Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA)- Bamanga Jada, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN)- Charles Odii, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)- Ifeanyi Okeke, Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE)- Anthony Atuche, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB)- Veronica Ndanusa, Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB)- Lucia Shittu and National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC)-Oluwemimo Osanipin.

